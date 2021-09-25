Operation Blue Roof: Sept 30 Deadline PSA (30 Second)

Lt. Col. Robert Green, Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District reminds Hurricane Ida victims about Operation Blue Roof deadline of Sept. 30, 2021. To learn more, or to apply, visit Blueroof.us or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258).
|09.25.2021
|09.27.2021 09:51
|PSA
|815325
|210925-A-HJ174-1001
|DOD_108593805
|00:00:30
|LA, US
|1
|1
