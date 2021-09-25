Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Blue Roof: Sept 30 Deadline PSA (30 Second)

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Lt. Col. Robert Green, Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District reminds Hurricane Ida victims about Operation Blue Roof deadline of Sept. 30, 2021. To learn more, or to apply, visit Blueroof.us or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258).

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 09:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 815325
    VIRIN: 210925-A-HJ174-1001
    Filename: DOD_108593805
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: LA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USACE
    Ida

