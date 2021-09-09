Thank you heroes

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Team Minot hosted a Memorial Ruck March at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Sept. 9 - 11, 2021. After carrying two U.S. flags for 2,977 minutes, one for each life lost on 9/11 and climbing 110 flights of stairs to match the number of flights in the twin towers, Minot Air Force Base airmen flew to New York City to present the flags to Ladder Company 3 and Amy Davidson. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)