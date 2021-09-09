Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Ruck Memorial March

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Team Minot hosted a Memorial Ruck March at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Sept. 9 - 11, 2021. After carrying two U.S. flags for 2,977 minutes, one for each life lost on 9/11 and climbing 110 flights of stairs to match the number of flights in the twin towers, Minot Air Force Base airmen flew to New York City to present the flags to Ladder Company 3 and Amy Davidson. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 09:46
    Category: Interviews
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    This work, 9/11 Ruck Memorial March, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    News
    memorial
    ruck march
    911
    Twin towers
    remember

