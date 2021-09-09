9/11 Ruck Memorial March

Team Minot hosted a Memorial Ruck March at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Sept. 9 - 11, 2021. After carrying two U.S. flags for 2,977 minutes, one for each life lost on 9/11 and climbing 110 flights of stairs to match the number of flights in the twin towers, Minot Air Force Base airmen flew to New York City to present the flags to Ladder Company 3 and Amy Davidson. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
