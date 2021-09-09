Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Ruck memorial march

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Team Minot hosted a Memorial Ruck March at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Sept. 9 - 11, 2021. Two U.S. flags were carried by Armen for 2,977 minutes, one for each life lost on 9/11 and climbing 110 flights of stairs to match the number of flights in the twin towers. Retired FireFighter Jack Davis was part of the clean-up 10 days after the terror attack on the World Trade Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 10:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 815319
    VIRIN: 210909-F-DJ826-368
    Filename: DOD_108593754
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 9/11 Ruck memorial march, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interview
    memorial
    ruck march
    911
    remember
    Minot
    jack Davis

