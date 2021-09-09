Team Minot hosted a Memorial Ruck March at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Sept. 9 - 11, 2021. Two U.S. flags were carried by Armen for 2,977 minutes, one for each life lost on 9/11 and climbing 110 flights of stairs to match the number of flights in the twin towers. Retired FireFighter Jack Davis was part of the clean-up 10 days after the terror attack on the World Trade Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 10:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|815319
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-DJ826-368
|Filename:
|DOD_108593754
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 9/11 Ruck memorial march, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
