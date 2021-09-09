9/11 Ruck memorial march

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Team Minot hosted a Memorial Ruck March at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Sept. 9 - 11, 2021. Two U.S. flags were carried by Armen for 2,977 minutes, one for each life lost on 9/11 and climbing 110 flights of stairs to match the number of flights in the twin towers. Retired FireFighter Jack Davis was part of the clean-up 10 days after the terror attack on the World Trade Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)