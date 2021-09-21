Fort Dix – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T.Team

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. is training at Fort Dix Range 59B target training mission. This team is training here at Fort Dix during a 3 day mission. This Montgomery County S.W.A.T. is available for call out twenty four hours a day 365 days a year. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to special threat situations such as barricaded subjects, hostage rescue, sniper situations, acts of terrorism, high risk warrant service, witness/dignitary protection, and fugitive apprehension. S.W.A.T. works in conjunction with Critical Incident Command, detectives, patrol, and the Training Academy when requested. (Courtesy FT DIX TSC VI Video Dan Amburg)