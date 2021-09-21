Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T.Team

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Video by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. is training at Fort Dix Range 59B target training mission. This team is training here at Fort Dix during a 3 day mission. This Montgomery County S.W.A.T. is available for call out twenty four hours a day 365 days a year. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to special threat situations such as barricaded subjects, hostage rescue, sniper situations, acts of terrorism, high risk warrant service, witness/dignitary protection, and fugitive apprehension. S.W.A.T. works in conjunction with Critical Incident Command, detectives, patrol, and the Training Academy when requested. (Courtesy FT DIX TSC VI Video Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 08:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815313
    VIRIN: 210921-O-BC272-348
    Filename: DOD_108593686
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Fort Dix – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T.Team, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBMDL Fort Dix Ranges PA MC S.W.A.T. New Jersey

