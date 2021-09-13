NATO tests unmanned vehicles at exercise REP(MUS) 21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO has participated in a major exercise involving unmanned underwater, surface and air vehicles.

Exercise REP(MUS) 21 is an annual exercise jointly organised by the Portuguese Navy, the University of Porto, NATO’s Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation (CMRE) and the NATO Maritime Unmanned Systems Initiative. The exercise gives Allies and partners a chance to field and evaluate new maritime technologies. REP(MUS) stands for “Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping Augmented by Maritime Unmanned Systems”.

The footage includes shots of various unmanned vehicles in and out of the water and soundbites with experts from Portugal and NATO’s Maritime Unmanned Systems Initiative.