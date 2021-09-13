Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO tests unmanned vehicles at exercise REP(MUS) 21

    PORTUGAL

    09.13.2021

    NATO has participated in a major exercise involving unmanned underwater, surface and air vehicles.
    Exercise REP(MUS) 21 is an annual exercise jointly organised by the Portuguese Navy, the University of Porto, NATO’s Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation (CMRE) and the NATO Maritime Unmanned Systems Initiative. The exercise gives Allies and partners a chance to field and evaluate new maritime technologies. REP(MUS) stands for “Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping Augmented by Maritime Unmanned Systems”.
    The footage includes shots of various unmanned vehicles in and out of the water and soundbites with experts from Portugal and NATO’s Maritime Unmanned Systems Initiative.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 08:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815312
    VIRIN: 210913-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108593527
    Length: 00:09:06
    Location: PT

    Exercise REP(MUS) 21

