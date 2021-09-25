Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Ukrainian and Polish paratroopers jump from C-130 (B-Roll)

    YAVORIV, UKRAINE

    09.25.2021

    Video by Sgt. Hayden Hallman and Spc. Preston Hammon

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army paratroopers with 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team conduct a joint airborne operation from a C-130 Hercules aircraft alongside Ukrainian and Polish paratroopers from the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade as part of Rapid Trident 2021 at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv, Ukraine, Sept. 25, 2021.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 08:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815311
    VIRIN: 210925-A-NY675-699
    Filename: DOD_108593510
    Length: 00:12:45
    Location: YAVORIV, UA

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, US, Ukrainian and Polish paratroopers jump from C-130 (B-Roll), by SGT Hayden Hallman and SPC Preston Hammon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    U.S. European Command
    USArmy
    RapidTrident
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF

