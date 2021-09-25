U.S. Army paratroopers with 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team conduct a joint airborne operation from a C-130 Hercules aircraft alongside Ukrainian and Polish paratroopers from the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade as part of Rapid Trident 2021 at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv, Ukraine, Sept. 25, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 08:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815311
|VIRIN:
|210925-A-NY675-699
|Filename:
|DOD_108593510
|Length:
|00:12:45
|Location:
|YAVORIV, UA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, US, Ukrainian and Polish paratroopers jump from C-130 (B-Roll), by SGT Hayden Hallman and SPC Preston Hammon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
