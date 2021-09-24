U.S Army Staff Sgt. Leann Traufler, a Basic Leader Course Instructor at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii, speaks on the significance of forming a meaningful friendship in the U.S. Army. This message ties well with suicide prevention and the Army's 2021 message of "Reaching Out."
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 05:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815310
|VIRIN:
|210924-A-JN543-858
|Filename:
|DOD_108593463
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Suicide Prevention: The Importance of a Battle Buddy, by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT