    Suicide Prevention: The Importance of a Battle Buddy

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Thompson 

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii

    U.S Army Staff Sgt. Leann Traufler, a Basic Leader Course Instructor at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii, speaks on the significance of forming a meaningful friendship in the U.S. Army. This message ties well with suicide prevention and the Army's 2021 message of "Reaching Out."

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 05:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815310
    VIRIN: 210924-A-JN543-858
    Filename: DOD_108593463
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention: The Importance of a Battle Buddy, by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Battle Buddy
    Suicide Awareness
    People First
    Train To Lead

