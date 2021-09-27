LANDSTUHL, Germany – More than 50 Soldiers from across the U.S. are supporting operations at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, aiding in the ongoing mission to provide medical care to Afghan evacuees currently in Germany.
For over a month, Soldiers ranging in professions from interpreters to physicians, have augmented personnel at LRMC in support of operations at the hospital and across Germany, including Ramstein Air Base and Rhine Ordnance Barracks, which has housed up to 12,000 and 5,000 Afghan evacuees at a time, respectively. The mission, part of overall Army efforts supporting Operation Allies Welcome, in coordination with State Department and Homeland Security, is providing essential medical care during the reception, processing and transfer of Afghan evacuees to the U.S.
This work, Soldiers aid LRMC efforts amid OAW, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
