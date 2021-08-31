Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Enemy, 200 meters!" (clean)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.31.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marines from 3rd reconnaissance division take part in a live fire range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, August 31, 2021. The range was the first on Okinawa to use Trackless Mobile Infantry Targets; autonomous robots that simulate human enemies. (U.S. Navy video by Mass communications Specialist 3rd Class Kelly Meyer)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 21:16
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, "Enemy, 200 meters!" (clean), by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

