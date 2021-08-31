“Enemy, 200 meters!” (clean)

U.S. Marines from 3rd reconnaissance division take part in a live fire range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, August 31, 2021. The range was the first on Okinawa to use Trackless Mobile Infantry Targets; autonomous robots that simulate human enemies. (U.S. Navy video by Mass communications Specialist 3rd Class Kelly Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 21:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815284
|VIRIN:
|210831-N-DG088-094
|Filename:
|DOD_108593091
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
