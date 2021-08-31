U.S. Marines from 3rd reconnaissance division take part in a live fire range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, August 31, 2021. The range was the first on Okinawa to use Trackless Mobile Infantry Targets; autonomous robots that simulate human enemies. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Kelly Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 02:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815282
|VIRIN:
|210831-N-DG088-904
|Filename:
|DOD_108593081
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, “Enemy, 200 meters!”, by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
