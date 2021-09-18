Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cub Scout Olympics 2021 are held at Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    09.18.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Anne McCready 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Cub Scout troops from Osan AB, Camp Humphreys, and Daegu gather for a weekend of fun, games and life lessons at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea on the weekend of Sept. 18, 2021. During the camping trip, scouts participated in shooting sports, "Olympic" competitions, and spending time with their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anne McCready)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 23:38
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    TAGS

    Family
    Camp Humphreys
    Assignment of Choice
    Cub Scouts Korea

