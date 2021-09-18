Cub Scout Olympics 2021 are held at Humphreys

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815279" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cub Scout troops from Osan AB, Camp Humphreys, and Daegu gather for a weekend of fun, games and life lessons at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea on the weekend of Sept. 18, 2021. During the camping trip, scouts participated in shooting sports, "Olympic" competitions, and spending time with their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anne McCready)