Cub Scout troops from Osan AB, Camp Humphreys, and Daegu gather for a weekend of fun, games and life lessons at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea on the weekend of Sept. 18, 2021. During the camping trip, scouts participated in shooting sports, "Olympic" competitions, and spending time with their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anne McCready)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 23:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815279
|VIRIN:
|210918-F-JI530-192
|Filename:
|DOD_108593055
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cub Scout Olympics 2021 are held at Humphreys, by SrA Anne McCready, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
