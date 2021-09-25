The 2021 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show kicks off to a great start! With performances from the Aftershock Jet Fire Truck, Hubie Tolson, Mini Jet Air Shows, RJ Gritter and many more. The air show is MCAS Cherry Point and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing’s immense community outreach event that is a celebration of the air station 80th anniversary and a show of appreciation to its regional neighbors and community partners for their enduring support in our mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 13:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815265
|VIRIN:
|210925-M-SP612-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108592741
|Length:
|00:06:53
|Location:
|MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, 2021 Marine Corps Air Station Air Show Day 1, by LCpl Noah Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
