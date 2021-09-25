Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Marine Corps Air Station Air Show Day 1

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    The 2021 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show kicks off to a great start! With performances from the Aftershock Jet Fire Truck, Hubie Tolson, Mini Jet Air Shows, RJ Gritter and many more. The air show is MCAS Cherry Point and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing’s immense community outreach event that is a celebration of the air station 80th anniversary and a show of appreciation to its regional neighbors and community partners for their enduring support in our mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 13:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815265
    VIRIN: 210925-M-SP612-0001
    Filename: DOD_108592741
    Length: 00:06:53
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    This work, 2021 Marine Corps Air Station Air Show Day 1, by LCpl Noah Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Cherry Point
    2021 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show
    Cherry Point 80th Anniversary
    2021 Air Show

