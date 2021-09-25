2021 Marine Corps Air Station Air Show Day 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815265" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 2021 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show kicks off to a great start! With performances from the Aftershock Jet Fire Truck, Hubie Tolson, Mini Jet Air Shows, RJ Gritter and many more. The air show is MCAS Cherry Point and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing’s immense community outreach event that is a celebration of the air station 80th anniversary and a show of appreciation to its regional neighbors and community partners for their enduring support in our mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke)