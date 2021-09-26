Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    #HonoringVets: Leroy A. Petry

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Department of Veterans Affairs

    On May 26, 2008, Staff Sergeant Leroy A. Petry, as a member of a Ranger helicopter assault force conducting a daylight rotary wing raid in the vicinity of Paktya, Afghanistan, distinguished himself conspicuously and with gallantry and intrepidness, by risking his life above and beyond the call of duty, during an extremely close and violent engagement with an extraordinarily determined and well armed enemy. We salute his service. #HonoringVets

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815264
    VIRIN: 210926-O-D0460-1001
    Filename: DOD_108592737
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, #HonoringVets: Leroy A. Petry, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT