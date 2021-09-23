Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle Group Poland's Dark Rifles exercise combined arms during live-fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    09.23.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    Battle Group Poland's 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment conducted a combined arms live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, September 23, 2021. During the exercise, an infantry platoon coordinated with combat engineer and artillery assets while infiltrating a trench system. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 17:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815263
    VIRIN: 210923-A-VH689-0004
    Filename: DOD_108592736
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: WARSZAWA, PL
    Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Group Poland's Dark Rifles exercise combined arms during live-fire, by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engineer
    breach
    eFP
    bangalore
    StrongerTogether
    DarkRifles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT