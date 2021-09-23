Battle Group Poland's 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment conducted a combined arms live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, September 23, 2021. During the exercise, an infantry platoon coordinated with combat engineer and artillery assets while infiltrating a trench system. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 17:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815263
|VIRIN:
|210923-A-VH689-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_108592736
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Hometown:
|WARSZAWA, PL
|Hometown:
|OLYMPIA, WA, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Battle Group Poland's Dark Rifles exercise combined arms during live-fire, by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
