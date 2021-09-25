Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels soar at the MCAS Cherry Point Air Show

    09.25.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Hernandez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    B-roll package of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Sept. 25, 2021. The air show is MCAS Cherry Point and the 2D Marine Aircraft Wing’s immense, community outreach event that is a show of appreciation to its regional neighbors and community partners for their enduring support in mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 07:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: US

    Airshow
    Blue Angels
    U.S. Navy
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Cherry Point 80th Anniversary
    2021 Air Show

