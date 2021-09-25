B-roll package of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Sept. 25, 2021. The air show is MCAS Cherry Point and the 2D Marine Aircraft Wing’s immense, community outreach event that is a show of appreciation to its regional neighbors and community partners for their enduring support in mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 07:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815256
|VIRIN:
|210925-M-LB029-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108592531
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Blue Angels soar at the MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, by LCpl Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT