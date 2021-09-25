B-Roll package of U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) conduct the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTAF) demonstration, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 25, 2021. The air show is the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and 2nd MAW’s immense, community outreach event that is a show of appreciation to its regional neighbors and community partners for their enduring support in mission’s success. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Caleb Stelter)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 07:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815255
|VIRIN:
|210925-M-NU401-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108592502
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd MAW Marine Air Ground Task Force demonstration, by LCpl Caleb Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT