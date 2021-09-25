2nd MAW Marine Air Ground Task Force demonstration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll package of U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) conduct the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTAF) demonstration, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 25, 2021. The air show is the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and 2nd MAW’s immense, community outreach event that is a show of appreciation to its regional neighbors and community partners for their enduring support in mission’s success. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Caleb Stelter)