    2nd MAW Marine Air Ground Task Force demonstration

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Caleb Stelter 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    B-Roll package of U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) conduct the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTAF) demonstration, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Sept. 25, 2021. The air show is the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and 2nd MAW’s immense, community outreach event that is a show of appreciation to its regional neighbors and community partners for their enduring support in mission’s success. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Caleb Stelter)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 07:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815255
    VIRIN: 210925-M-NU401-1001
    Filename: DOD_108592502
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    This work, 2nd MAW Marine Air Ground Task Force demonstration, by LCpl Caleb Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cherry Point
    Community
    MCAS Cherry Point
    80th Anniversary
    2021 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show

