2021 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815250" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll package of the 2021 air show at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Sept. 25, 2021. The air show is MCAS Cherry Point and the 2D Marine Aircraft Wing’s immense, community outreach event that is a show of appreciation to its regional neighbors and community partners for their enduring support in mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)