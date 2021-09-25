B-Roll package of the 2021 air show at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Sept. 25, 2021. The air show is MCAS Cherry Point and the 2D Marine Aircraft Wing’s immense, community outreach event that is a show of appreciation to its regional neighbors and community partners for their enduring support in mission success. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 07:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815250
|VIRIN:
|210925-M-LB029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108592339
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, by LCpl Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
