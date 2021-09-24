Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Supports Louisiana Assoc. of the Deaf

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Video by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    METARIE. Louisiana (Sept. 24, 2021) -- FEMA American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and individual assistance staff provide support to a Louisiana Association of the Deaf event to assist the deaf community affected by Hurricane Ida with registration for disaster assistance and some case work. Video by Daniel Rojas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 09:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815246
    VIRIN: 210924-D-DR336-323
    Filename: DOD_108592278
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: METAIRIE, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: FEMA Supports Louisiana Assoc. of the Deaf, by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Disaster Assistance
    American Sign Language

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT