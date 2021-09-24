METARIE. Louisiana (Sept. 24, 2021) -- FEMA American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and individual assistance staff provide support to a Louisiana Association of the Deaf event to assist the deaf community affected by Hurricane Ida with registration for disaster assistance and some case work. Video by Daniel Rojas.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 09:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815246
|VIRIN:
|210924-D-DR336-323
|Filename:
|DOD_108592278
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|METAIRIE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurricane Ida: FEMA Supports Louisiana Assoc. of the Deaf, by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT