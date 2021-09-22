Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Olympians visit Red Tails

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.22.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Olympic medalists begin their tour of U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Sept. 22, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. The Olympians participated in the tour to enhance morale and interact with deployed service members.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2021 01:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 815237
    VIRIN: 210925-F-DU706-001
    Filename: DOD_108592243
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, U.S. Olympians visit Red Tails, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S.
    Olympians

