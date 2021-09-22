U.S. Olympic medalists begin their tour of U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Sept. 22, 2021, at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia. The Olympians participated in the tour to enhance morale and interact with deployed service members.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2021 01:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|815237
|VIRIN:
|210925-F-DU706-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108592243
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Olympians visit Red Tails, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
