Chaplain Emiln J. Kapaun Chain of Custody Stringer

People attend/participate in a chain of custody ceremony in honor of Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun, at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) facility in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 21, 2021. In May of 2021, DPAA announced that Chaplain Kapaun’s remains had been positively identified. His remains had previously been interred in a grave marked “unknown” at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in 1956 and had been disinterred in 2019 as part of DPAA’s Korean War Disinterment Project. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2021 04:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815230
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-IY281-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108592019
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
