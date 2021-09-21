Chaplain Emiln J. Kapaun Chain of Custody Stringer

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



People attend/participate in a chain of custody ceremony in honor of Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Emil J. Kapaun, at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) facility in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 21, 2021. In May of 2021, DPAA announced that Chaplain Kapaun’s remains had been positively identified. His remains had previously been interred in a grave marked “unknown” at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in 1956 and had been disinterred in 2019 as part of DPAA’s Korean War Disinterment Project. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation.