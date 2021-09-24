Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 260 Haitians to Haiti

    HAITI

    09.24.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A small boat from Coast Guard Cutter Resolute transfers Haitian migrants interdicted at sea to Haiti, Sept. 24, 2021. The Coast Guard repatriated 260 migrants. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. David Steele)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 19:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815219
    VIRIN: 210924-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108591858
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: HT

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    Haiti
    d7
    migrant interdiction
    don't take to the seas
    cglo Haiti

