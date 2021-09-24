A small boat from Coast Guard Cutter Resolute transfers Haitian migrants interdicted at sea to Haiti, Sept. 24, 2021. The Coast Guard repatriated 260 migrants. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. David Steele)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 19:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815219
|VIRIN:
|210924-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108591858
|Length:
|00:00:04
|Location:
|HT
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 260 Haitians to Haiti, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT