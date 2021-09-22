Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-100 removed from static display for cleaning and painting

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa removing a Vietnam War era F-100 Super Sabre from a pedestal mount in order to have the aircraft cleaned and painted.

    Removing the aircraft allowed members of the Crash Damage Deposit Recovery or CDDR (C-dar) team to get involved by using module lifting bags that are part of the aircraft crash recovery equipment kit.

    Lowering the aircraft on the bags made easier and more safe to lower the aircraft landing gear once it was on the ground.

    Being on the CDDR team is an extra duty for members of the Iowa Air Guard unit. The crash recovery team uses maintainers from a variety of aircraft maintenance shops.

    After the aircraft was removed from the pedestal it was lowered onto lifting bags where members of the crash recover team were able to lower the landing gear.

    By the end of the day the aircraft was moved to the units main hangar will it will be cleaned and prepared before being painted.

    Technical Sgt. Kevin Brown works in the 185th ARW Repair and Reclamation shop and is a member of the crash recovery team.

    He said this was a great opportunity to train with the CDDR equipment. Brown said they hope to have the F-100 back on display by spring of 2022.

    Lower Thirds:
    Technical Sgt. Kevin Brown
    185th Air Refueling Wing Repair and Reclamation / CDDR team member

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 18:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815217
    VIRIN: 210922-Z-KZ880-001
    Filename: DOD_108591796
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Hometown: LEMARS, IA, US

    U.S. Air Force
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    F-100 Super Sabre
    174th Fighter Group: Sioux City

