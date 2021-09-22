F-100 removed from static display for cleaning and painting

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815217" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll video shows members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa removing a Vietnam War era F-100 Super Sabre from a pedestal mount in order to have the aircraft cleaned and painted.



Removing the aircraft allowed members of the Crash Damage Deposit Recovery or CDDR (C-dar) team to get involved by using module lifting bags that are part of the aircraft crash recovery equipment kit.



Lowering the aircraft on the bags made easier and more safe to lower the aircraft landing gear once it was on the ground.



Being on the CDDR team is an extra duty for members of the Iowa Air Guard unit. The crash recovery team uses maintainers from a variety of aircraft maintenance shops.



After the aircraft was removed from the pedestal it was lowered onto lifting bags where members of the crash recover team were able to lower the landing gear.



By the end of the day the aircraft was moved to the units main hangar will it will be cleaned and prepared before being painted.



Technical Sgt. Kevin Brown works in the 185th ARW Repair and Reclamation shop and is a member of the crash recovery team.



He said this was a great opportunity to train with the CDDR equipment. Brown said they hope to have the F-100 back on display by spring of 2022.



Lower Thirds:

Technical Sgt. Kevin Brown

185th Air Refueling Wing Repair and Reclamation / CDDR team member