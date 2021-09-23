U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), pilot an MV-22 Osprey to conduct ground threat reaction training during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22, near Yuma, Ariz., on Sept. 23, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Ransom)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 19:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815215
|VIRIN:
|210923-M-MQ824-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108591772
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, WTI 1-22: MV-22 Osprey Ground Threat Reaction, by LCpl Alexander Ransom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
