AOD Marines Observe Close Air Support

U.S. Marines with Air Officer Department, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), demonstrate close air support capabilities, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-22 at Wiss Airfield, near Indio, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield)
|09.23.2021
Date Posted: 09.24.2021
|B-Roll
|815214
VIRIN: 210923-M-BD822-1001
|DOD_108591769
|00:02:06
|CA, US
|1
|1
