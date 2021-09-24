Day 3: DARPA's Subterranean Challenge Wraps Up Final Event, Part 4

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency wraps up the final events of the Subterranean Challenge with the virtual competition and the systems competition prize rounds at the Louisville Mega Cavern in Louisville, Ky. The announcement of the grand prize winners follows at an awards ceremony; roundtable discussions begin afterward.