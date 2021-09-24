Depot-level maintenance at Mobility's Hometown

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Entering service in 1957, the KC-135 Stratotanker is the backbone of Air Force aerial refueling operations around the globe. To keep the KC-135’s flying, required programmed depot maintenance is needed every five years. What if an aircraft is damaged and cannot be flown to the depot? The depot comes to you. Tinker AFB’s 564 AMXS and our very own A-Team worked hard to ensure several of Altus KC-135’s received some depot-level repairs right here in Mobility's Hometown.



"If it's in the air, Maintenance put it there!"