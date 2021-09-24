Entering service in 1957, the KC-135 Stratotanker is the backbone of Air Force aerial refueling operations around the globe. To keep the KC-135’s flying, required programmed depot maintenance is needed every five years. What if an aircraft is damaged and cannot be flown to the depot? The depot comes to you. Tinker AFB’s 564 AMXS and our very own A-Team worked hard to ensure several of Altus KC-135’s received some depot-level repairs right here in Mobility's Hometown.
"If it's in the air, Maintenance put it there!"
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 17:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815208
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-WY226-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108591732
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Depot-level maintenance at Mobility's Hometown, by TSgt Robert Sizelove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
