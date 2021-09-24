Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Depot-level maintenance at Mobility's Hometown

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Sizelove 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Entering service in 1957, the KC-135 Stratotanker is the backbone of Air Force aerial refueling operations around the globe. To keep the KC-135’s flying, required programmed depot maintenance is needed every five years. What if an aircraft is damaged and cannot be flown to the depot? The depot comes to you. Tinker AFB’s 564 AMXS and our very own A-Team worked hard to ensure several of Altus KC-135’s received some depot-level repairs right here in Mobility's Hometown.

    "If it's in the air, Maintenance put it there!"

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 17:37
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US

    This work, Depot-level maintenance at Mobility's Hometown, by TSgt Robert Sizelove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tinker AFB
    Altus AFB
    97 AMW
    97 AMXS
    564 AMXS

