Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAG's Corner - September 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Video by Donald Branum 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    In this edition of TAG's Corner, Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, adjutant general for Vermont, mandates the COVID-19 vaccination for all Vermont National Guard service members.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 16:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815193
    VIRIN: 210924-D-YY717-161
    Filename: DOD_108591516
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG's Corner - September 2021, by Donald Branum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vermont
    Vermont National Guard
    COVID-19
    VTNGCOVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT