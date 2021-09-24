In this edition of TAG's Corner, Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, adjutant general for Vermont, mandates the COVID-19 vaccination for all Vermont National Guard service members.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 16:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815193
|VIRIN:
|210924-D-YY717-161
|Filename:
|DOD_108591516
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TAG's Corner - September 2021, by Donald Branum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT