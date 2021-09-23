Hurricane Ida: Team Rubicon Tree Removal

Edgard, Louisiana (Sept. 23, 2021) – Members of Team Rubicon remove downed trees left by Hurricane Ida. Also included are interviews from David LaRivee of Team Rubicon, and Kennedy Feist a former Edgard, LA resident.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 16:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815191
|VIRIN:
|210923-D-DR336-208
|Filename:
|DOD_108591495
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|EDGARD, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
