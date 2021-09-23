Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: Team Rubicon Tree Removal

    EDGARD, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Edgard, Louisiana (Sept. 23, 2021) – Members of Team Rubicon remove downed trees left by Hurricane Ida. Also included are interviews from David LaRivee of Team Rubicon, and Kennedy Feist a former Edgard, LA resident.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815191
    VIRIN: 210923-D-DR336-208
    Filename: DOD_108591495
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: EDGARD, LA, US 

    This work, Hurricane Ida: Team Rubicon Tree Removal, by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Debris Removal

