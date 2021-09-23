Mountain Home: Behind the scenes look at herbicide mission

This video is a behind-the-scenes look at the 910th's recurring mission to treat Mountain Home Air Force Base's Saylor Creek Training Range, Idaho, with herbicide to eliminate invasive weeds that pose a wildfire risk. This mission took place Sept. 14–25, 2020.
|09.23.2021
|09.24.2021 15:15
|Newscasts
|815173
|210923-F-LE760-685
|DOD_108591331
|00:02:03
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|0
|0
