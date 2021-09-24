Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last Marine Corps weapons systems officers earn Wings of Gold at NAS Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Video by Joshua Cox 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    The Marine Corps’ last weapons systems officers (WSO) received their Wings of Gold along with 10 naval flight officers (NFO) during a ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Sept. 24.

    Marine 1st Lt. Michael LoGrande and Marine 1st Lt. John Roger Rueckell III, respectively, are the last two Marines to graduate with the “Sabrehawks” of Training Squadron (VT) 86 in Pensacola marking a historic moment in Naval Aviation.

    A WSO sits in a jet’s aft seat and is responsible for managing the weapons systems, navigation support, communications, and have direct involvement with all air operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815172
    VIRIN: 210924-N-IT398-2488
    Filename: DOD_108591326
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last Marine Corps weapons systems officers earn Wings of Gold at NAS Pensacola, by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief of Naval Air Training
    Weapons Systems Officer
    Training Squadron 86
    Last WSO

