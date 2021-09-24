The Marine Corps’ last weapons systems officers (WSO) received their Wings of Gold along with 10 naval flight officers (NFO) during a ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Sept. 24.
Marine 1st Lt. Michael LoGrande and Marine 1st Lt. John Roger Rueckell III, respectively, are the last two Marines to graduate with the “Sabrehawks” of Training Squadron (VT) 86 in Pensacola marking a historic moment in Naval Aviation.
A WSO sits in a jet’s aft seat and is responsible for managing the weapons systems, navigation support, communications, and have direct involvement with all air operations.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 14:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815172
|VIRIN:
|210924-N-IT398-2488
|Filename:
|DOD_108591326
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Last Marine Corps weapons systems officers earn Wings of Gold at NAS Pensacola, by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
