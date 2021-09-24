Last Marine Corps weapons systems officers earn Wings of Gold at NAS Pensacola

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Marine Corps’ last weapons systems officers (WSO) received their Wings of Gold along with 10 naval flight officers (NFO) during a ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Sept. 24.



Marine 1st Lt. Michael LoGrande and Marine 1st Lt. John Roger Rueckell III, respectively, are the last two Marines to graduate with the “Sabrehawks” of Training Squadron (VT) 86 in Pensacola marking a historic moment in Naval Aviation.



A WSO sits in a jet’s aft seat and is responsible for managing the weapons systems, navigation support, communications, and have direct involvement with all air operations.