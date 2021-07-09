A team of scientists, researchers and engineers from multiple universities, federal agencies and private non-governmental agencies are operating in multiple spots along the Outer Banks, working to get a clearer understanding on how storms impact shorelines.
Interviews:
Nicole Elko, Co-Executive Director, U.S. Coastal Research Program
00;00;00 - 04;07;00
Kate Brodie, Senior Research Oceanographer, USACE Engineer Research and Development Center
4;08;00 - 11;00;00
Jenna Brown, Research Oceanographer, U.S. Geological Survey
11:01:00 - 16;11;00
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 16:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|815171
|VIRIN:
|210907-A-OI229-939
|Filename:
|DOD_108591319
|Length:
|00:16:14
|Location:
|DUCK, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interviews DUNEX, Duck North Carolina, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
