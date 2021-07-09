Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interviews DUNEX, Duck North Carolina

    DUCK, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    A team of scientists, researchers and engineers from multiple universities, federal agencies and private non-governmental agencies are operating in multiple spots along the Outer Banks, working to get a clearer understanding on how storms impact shorelines.

    Interviews:

    Nicole Elko, Co-Executive Director, U.S. Coastal Research Program
    00;00;00 - 04;07;00

    Kate Brodie, Senior Research Oceanographer, USACE Engineer Research and Development Center
    4;08;00 - 11;00;00

    Jenna Brown, Research Oceanographer, U.S. Geological Survey
    11:01:00 - 16;11;00

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 16:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 815171
    VIRIN: 210907-A-OI229-939
    Filename: DOD_108591319
    Length: 00:16:14
    Location: DUCK, NC, US 

    This work, Interviews DUNEX, Duck North Carolina, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Coastal Study
    DUNEX

