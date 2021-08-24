Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMUSAF and YARS both benefit from Master Sgt. Hofmeister's service

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Sarah Hofmeister is a financial manager at Youngstown Air Reserve Station in her military capacity and at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, in her civilian capacity. Her service helps keep the 910th Airlift Wing mission-ready while preserving Air Force heritage at the museum.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 15:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815165
    VIRIN: 210910-F-UU934-0002
    Filename: DOD_108591283
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMUSAF and YARS both benefit from Master Sgt. Hofmeister's service, by TSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform
    ReserveResilient

