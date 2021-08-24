Master Sgt. Sarah Hofmeister is a financial manager at Youngstown Air Reserve Station in her military capacity and at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, in her civilian capacity. Her service helps keep the 910th Airlift Wing mission-ready while preserving Air Force heritage at the museum.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 15:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815165
|VIRIN:
|210910-F-UU934-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108591283
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMUSAF and YARS both benefit from Master Sgt. Hofmeister's service, by TSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
