Staff Sgt. Jason Cain and Sgt. Sam Conolly, instructors for the Virginia Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors Program, discuss the time and effort that Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers must put into the Level 1 training course. This course prepares Soldiers to conduct professional military funeral honors in accordance with service tradition. To date, the program has performed more than 28,000 funeral services throughout the Commonwealth and averages more than 200 services each month. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lisa M. Sadler)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 14:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815154
|VIRIN:
|210924-Z-YS381-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108591188
|Length:
|00:09:23
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Virginia Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors Program, by SSG Lisa Sadler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
