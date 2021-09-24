Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Virginia Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lisa Sadler 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Jason Cain and Sgt. Sam Conolly, instructors for the Virginia Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors Program, discuss the time and effort that Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers must put into the Level 1 training course. This course prepares Soldiers to conduct professional military funeral honors in accordance with service tradition. To date, the program has performed more than 28,000 funeral services throughout the Commonwealth and averages more than 200 services each month. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lisa M. Sadler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 14:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815154
    VIRIN: 210924-Z-YS381-0001
    Filename: DOD_108591188
    Length: 00:09:23
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virginia Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors Program, by SSG Lisa Sadler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virginia
    Virginia Beach
    Virginia Army National Guard
    Level 1
    Military Honors Funeral Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT