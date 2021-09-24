video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815154" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Jason Cain and Sgt. Sam Conolly, instructors for the Virginia Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors Program, discuss the time and effort that Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers must put into the Level 1 training course. This course prepares Soldiers to conduct professional military funeral honors in accordance with service tradition. To date, the program has performed more than 28,000 funeral services throughout the Commonwealth and averages more than 200 services each month. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lisa M. Sadler)