Visual documentation of the soft-sided, expedited processing facility in Laredo, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021. The facility provides a suitable location for agents to house and process single adults, family member units, and noncitizen unaccompanied children arriving at the southwest border. (U.S. Customs and Border video by Greg Davis)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815147
|VIRIN:
|210923-H-VV898-0100
|Filename:
|DOD_108591092
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|LAREDO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Laredo Sector Soft-Sided Facility, by Greg L. Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
