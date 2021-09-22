Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    17th Medical Group Offers COVID-19 Vaccinations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood and Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow’s 17th Medical Group is committed to getting the base community fully vaccinated. They’re offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments through their Immunization Clinic. Call (325) 654-1484 to schedule your appointment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 13:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815142
    VIRIN: 210922-F-SL509-139
    Filename: DOD_108591059
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Ross Clinic
    17th Medical Group
    17 MDG
    COVID-19 vaccination

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT