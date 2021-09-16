video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, yesterday signed the Chiefs Report for the San Juan Metro Area Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) Study. The primary objectives of the project are to reduce the risk of damages from coastal flooding and wave attack during hurricanes and storms, and increase community resilience from coastal storms and sea level rise in the entire San Juan Metro Area, allowing the communities to return to normal life sooner and with less economic impacts after an event. The study area has approximately 20,000 assets, with a combined estimated value of $3.4 billion. Coastal flooding from storm surge, tide and wave contributions cause major damages to these assets. The signing of the report means the recommended project could receive Congressional authorization in a future Water Resources Development Act. (Video by Mark Rankin)