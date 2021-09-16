Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Juan Metro Area Coastal Storm Risk Management

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    09.16.2021

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, yesterday signed the Chiefs Report for the San Juan Metro Area Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) Study. The primary objectives of the project are to reduce the risk of damages from coastal flooding and wave attack during hurricanes and storms, and increase community resilience from coastal storms and sea level rise in the entire San Juan Metro Area, allowing the communities to return to normal life sooner and with less economic impacts after an event. The study area has approximately 20,000 assets, with a combined estimated value of $3.4 billion. Coastal flooding from storm surge, tide and wave contributions cause major damages to these assets. The signing of the report means the recommended project could receive Congressional authorization in a future Water Resources Development Act. (Video by Mark Rankin)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 15:06
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 

    USACE
    Coastal Storm Risk Management
    San Juan Metro

