    Coastal Texas Study Chief's Report Signing

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    On September 16, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers, signed a Chief's Report recommending the Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration Feasibility Study for congressional approval. The study would protect the health and safety of Texas coastal communities, reduce the risk of storm damage to industries and businesses critical to the Nation’s economy, and address critical coastal ecosystems in need of restoration.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coastal Texas Study Chief's Report Signing, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Civil Works
    Coastal Texas Study

