Coastal Texas Study Chief's Report Signing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815136" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On September 16, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers, signed a Chief's Report recommending the Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration Feasibility Study for congressional approval. The study would protect the health and safety of Texas coastal communities, reduce the risk of storm damage to industries and businesses critical to the Nation’s economy, and address critical coastal ecosystems in need of restoration.