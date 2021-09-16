On September 16, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers, signed a Chief's Report recommending the Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration Feasibility Study for congressional approval. The study would protect the health and safety of Texas coastal communities, reduce the risk of storm damage to industries and businesses critical to the Nation’s economy, and address critical coastal ecosystems in need of restoration.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 12:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815136
|VIRIN:
|210916-A-OI229-378
|Filename:
|DOD_108590995
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coastal Texas Study Chief's Report Signing, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
