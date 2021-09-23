Innovation at the 177th MDG

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Taylor Trani, 177th Medical Group aerospace medicine non-commisioned officer in charge, speaks of a digital app made to overhaul the appointment process Nov. 18, 2021, at the 177th Fighter Wing in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. The app was projected to improve the efficiency, accuracy and ease of creating Airmens' medical appointments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Hunter Hires)