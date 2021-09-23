U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Taylor Trani, 177th Medical Group aerospace medicine non-commisioned officer in charge, speaks of a digital app made to overhaul the appointment process Nov. 18, 2021, at the 177th Fighter Wing in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. The app was projected to improve the efficiency, accuracy and ease of creating Airmens' medical appointments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Hunter Hires)
This work, Innovation at the 177th MDG, by A1C Hunter Hires, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
