Blue Roof Installations for Hurricane Ida Survivors

MATHEWS, LA (Sept. 23, 2021) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Blue Roof Program is available for free to homeowners affected by Hurricane Ida. To date, more than 44,000 homeowners have registered in Louisiana.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 12:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815129
|VIRIN:
|210923-D-DR336-389
|Filename:
|DOD_108590930
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|MATHEWS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
