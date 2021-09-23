Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Roof Installations for Hurricane Ida Survivors

    Blue Roof Installations for Hurricane Ida Survivors

    MATHEWS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    MATHEWS, LA (Sept. 23, 2021) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Blue Roof Program is available for free to homeowners affected by Hurricane Ida. To date, more than 44,000 homeowners have registered in Louisiana.

    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Blue Roofs

