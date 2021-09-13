Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky National Guard Assists COVID-19 Hospital Support Effort

    KY, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lerone Simmons 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Kentucky National Guard service members assist local area hospitals in support of COVID-19 pandemic efforts across Kentucky September 13, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Lerone Simmons)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 12:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815127
    VIRIN: 210913-Z-IB888-001
    Filename: DOD_108590917
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: KY, US

    This work, Kentucky National Guard Assists COVID-19 Hospital Support Effort, by SSG Lerone Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    Kentucky
    hospital
    National guard
    covid-19
    covid

