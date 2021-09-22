Video highlighting Operation Ironclad initiatives to combat suicide within the ranks of Fort Bliss.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 13:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815119
|VIRIN:
|210922-A-FI831-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108590882
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide Prevention Awareness video, by SSG Jesse Anderla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
