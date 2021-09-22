Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Awareness video

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jesse Anderla 

    1st Armored Division

    Video highlighting Operation Ironclad initiatives to combat suicide within the ranks of Fort Bliss.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 13:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815119
    VIRIN: 210922-A-FI831-001
    Filename: DOD_108590882
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Awareness video, by SSG Jesse Anderla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    Prevention
    Awareness
    1st Armored Division
    Suicide Awareness
    Operation Ironclad

