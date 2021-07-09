Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCTSSA Overview

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Video by Morgan Blackstock and Tonya Smith

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA) conducts testing, evaluation, engineering, and provides direct technical support to the Fleet Marine Forces for Marine Corps and Joint Service command, control, computer, communications, intelligence (C4I) systems and expeditionary combat vehicle systems in order to inform acquisition decisions to make Marines more capable.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 10:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815104
    VIRIN: 210908-M-WG581-0007
    Filename: DOD_108590793
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US

    This work, MCTSSA Overview, by Morgan Blackstock and Tonya Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Systems Command
    overview
    Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity
    MCTSSA

