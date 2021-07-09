Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA) conducts testing, evaluation, engineering, and provides direct technical support to the Fleet Marine Forces for Marine Corps and Joint Service command, control, computer, communications, intelligence (C4I) systems and expeditionary combat vehicle systems in order to inform acquisition decisions to make Marines more capable.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 10:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815104
|VIRIN:
|210908-M-WG581-0007
|Filename:
|DOD_108590793
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCTSSA Overview, by Morgan Blackstock and Tonya Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
