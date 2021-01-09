U.S. Army Garrison is our foundation

U.S. Army Garrison is the foundation that allows our military to live, train, mobilize and deploy. While it's not the flashiest, the people, infrastructure and mission that represent the Army Garrison are there for our Soldiers and Families. No matter where we are from or what experiences we've had, we all converge at the Army Garrison.
This commercial outlines the importance of our Army Garrison to modernization, quality of life, mobilization and deployment. Filmed exclusively on Hunter Army Airfield, the video also highlights the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, which is the largest tenant of the installation.
