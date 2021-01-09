Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Garrison is our foundation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Garrison is the foundation that allows our military to live, train, mobilize and deploy. While it's not the flashiest, the people, infrastructure and mission that represent the Army Garrison are there for our Soldiers and Families. No matter where we are from or what experiences we've had, we all converge at the Army Garrison.

    This commercial outlines the importance of our Army Garrison to modernization, quality of life, mobilization and deployment. Filmed exclusively on Hunter Army Airfield, the video also highlights the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, which is the largest tenant of the installation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 08:55
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 815095
    VIRIN: 210901-A-DM187-456
    Filename: DOD_108590743
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison is our foundation, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    IMCOM
    AMC
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT