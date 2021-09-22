F-100 Static display removal time lapse

Time lapse video shows a U.S. Air Force F-100 Super Sabre, that is on static display being temporarily removed from its pedestal at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing on September 22, 2021. After being cleaned and painted the aircraft will be place back on display at the Sioux City, Iowa Air Guard unit. The predecessor to the 185th ARW, the 174th Fighter Group flew the F-100 from 1961 to 1977.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 08:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815094
|VIRIN:
|210922-Z-KZ880-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108590741
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
