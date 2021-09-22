Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-100 Static display removal time lapse

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Time lapse video shows a U.S. Air Force F-100 Super Sabre, that is on static display being temporarily removed from its pedestal at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing on September 22, 2021. After being cleaned and painted the aircraft will be place back on display at the Sioux City, Iowa Air Guard unit. The predecessor to the 185th ARW, the 174th Fighter Group flew the F-100 from 1961 to 1977.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 08:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815094
    VIRIN: 210922-Z-KZ880-002
    Filename: DOD_108590741
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, F-100 Static display removal time lapse, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    F-100 Super Sabre
    174th Fighter Group: Sioux City

