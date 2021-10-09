U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, participated in exercise Agile Wyvern alongside the Slovenian Armed Forces at Cerklje ob Krki Air Base, Slovenia, Sept. 7-10. Through Agile Wyvern, U.S. and SAF conducted Agile Combat Employment training. ACE ensures U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, along with allies and partners, are ready for potential short or no-notice contingencies by allowing forces to operate from various locations with varying levels of capacity and support. (Video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 09:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815082
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-ZR251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108590544
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|SI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside look at ACE exercise Agile Wyvern, by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT