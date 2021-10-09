Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside look at ACE exercise Agile Wyvern

    SLOVENIA

    09.10.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, participated in exercise Agile Wyvern alongside the Slovenian Armed Forces at Cerklje ob Krki Air Base, Slovenia, Sept. 7-10. Through Agile Wyvern, U.S. and SAF conducted Agile Combat Employment training. ACE ensures U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, along with allies and partners, are ready for potential short or no-notice contingencies by allowing forces to operate from various locations with varying levels of capacity and support. (Video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 09:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815082
    VIRIN: 210921-F-ZR251-1001
    Filename: DOD_108590544
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: SI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside look at ACE exercise Agile Wyvern, by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    ACE
    Slovenia
    31 FW
    DV
    Agile Wyvern

