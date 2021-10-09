Inside look at ACE exercise Agile Wyvern

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, participated in exercise Agile Wyvern alongside the Slovenian Armed Forces at Cerklje ob Krki Air Base, Slovenia, Sept. 7-10. Through Agile Wyvern, U.S. and SAF conducted Agile Combat Employment training. ACE ensures U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, along with allies and partners, are ready for potential short or no-notice contingencies by allowing forces to operate from various locations with varying levels of capacity and support. (Video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)