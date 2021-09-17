UNC Chuseok 2021 Message - Social Media

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815075" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The command team and personnel of United Nations Command would like to wish our Korean partners and their families a happy Chuseok holiday. We are committed to helping the Korean nation maintain peace and stability. We hope everyone can spend time with family and friends during this joyous celebration. Happy Chuseok, Korea!