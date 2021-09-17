The command team and personnel of United Nations Command would like to wish our Korean partners and their families a happy Chuseok holiday. We are committed to helping the Korean nation maintain peace and stability. We hope everyone can spend time with family and friends during this joyous celebration. Happy Chuseok, Korea!
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 04:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|815075
|VIRIN:
|210917-A-YC939-063
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108590459
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, UNC Chuseok 2021 Message - Social Media, by SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
