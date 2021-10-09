Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Spotlight - SPC Teylor Patak, 8th Army Band

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Anne McCready 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Military bands inspire service members wherever they play, but what inspires the service members behind the music? SPC Teylor Patak shares her story and why she plays in the 8th Army Band.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 04:31
    Category: Package
    This work, AFN Spotlight - SPC Teylor Patak, 8th Army Band, by SrA Anne McCready, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    8th Army
    Army Band
    Saxophone

