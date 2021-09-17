Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNC Chuseok 2021 Command Team Message

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Australian Navy Vice Admiral Stuart Mayer, United Nations Command Deputy Commander, and his wife Susan would like to wish our Korean partners and their families a happy Chuseok holiday. We are committed to helping the Korean nation maintain peace and stability. We hope everyone can spend time with family and friends during this joyous celebration. Happy Chuseok, Korea!

    TAGS

    Korea
    Holiday
    UNC
    Chuseok

