Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRMC Airman saves life while on leave

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    09.24.2021

    Video by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    While on leave with her family in Seattle, Senior Airman Amber Lash, a pharmacy technician at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, acted fast when a patron at a restaurant she was dining at fell unconscious due to a potential opioid overdose in early July 2021. Lash performed life-saving resuscitation procedures for approximately 20 minutes until paramedics arrived, restoring breathing and cardiac functions in the patient.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 04:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815070
    VIRIN: 210924-A-EK666-188
    Filename: DOD_108590380
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRMC Airman saves life while on leave, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Military Medicine
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT