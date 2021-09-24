While on leave with her family in Seattle, Senior Airman Amber Lash, a pharmacy technician at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, acted fast when a patron at a restaurant she was dining at fell unconscious due to a potential opioid overdose in early July 2021. Lash performed life-saving resuscitation procedures for approximately 20 minutes until paramedics arrived, restoring breathing and cardiac functions in the patient.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2021 04:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815070
|VIRIN:
|210924-A-EK666-188
|Filename:
|DOD_108590380
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LRMC Airman saves life while on leave, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT